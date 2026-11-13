Ooni Attends University Convocation Of Ex-wife, Naomi Silekunola

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, attended the convocation ceremony of his former wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, at Elizade University in Ondo State on Friday.

Naija News reports that Nigerian gospel musician, Dare Justified, disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page on Friday alongside photos and videos from the convocation ceremony.

Justified described the convocation as another beautiful milestone for the former queen and prayed that it would open doors to greater opportunities for her.

The singer said the ceremony was held in Akure, adding that the monarch was present to celebrate the milestone alongside family and friends.

He wrote, “AKURE WAS BEAUTIFUL! WHAT A DAY OF CELEBRATION!

“A special day celebrating the remarkable Her Majesty, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi at her convocation ceremony at Elizade University, Akure!

“What an incredible and memorable time! An even greater honour to have His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, present to celebrate this beautiful milestone alongside family and friends.

“Congratulations, Your Majesty! This is another beautiful milestone, and I pray it opens doors to even greater accomplishments, new opportunities and greater heights.

“WE CELEBRATE YOU, MA!”

Recall that the Ooni and Silekunola married in October 2018, but she announced their separation on December 23, 2021.

The union produced a son, Tadenikawo.