‘Political Tension In Osun Is Very Troubling’ – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has raised concerns regarding the political situation in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election in August.

Naija News reports that the Ooni made this known during a courtesy visit by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, to the Palace on Tuesday.

According to the Ooni, the political climate in Osun State has become increasingly troubling and overwhelming for its residents.

The monarch further urged INEC to assist the citizens of the state by acting as a fair arbiter, allowing the populace to determine their own choices without external interference.

He said, “To be frank, all the traditional rulers are present here, eager to convey the truth to you. There is currently significant tension in Osun State. The political tension is overwhelming.

“This has been the subject of our discussions for the past five hours. Are we to remain passive? As traditional rulers, we must rise above political matters. Osun State transcends all politicians.

“Osun State is greater than us. We merely hold the thrones of our ancestors. We are not bound by term limits. However, we must ensure that we act with justice, fairness, and integrity in all our actions.

“The good, the bad, and the ugly are all part of our responsibility. We should engage with politicians from both sides the opposition and the current administration and consistently provide them with honest counsel.

“It is crucial for them to prioritise the welfare of the people and to act justly, fairly, and rightly. The political tension in Osun is becoming unbearable for us. It is indeed very troubling.

“We wish to appeal to you and sincerely thank the leader, the father of our nation, who has empowered you to maintain your independence and has provided you with all necessary resources to act justly, fairly, and rightly.

“You have the power to shape history. You have the power to shape history. You have made your choice, and you will create a remarkable legacy. Your term, your leadership, will be historic and will resonate with your name, Amupitan. This name carries weight for all of us, and you have been leading effectively.

“Admittedly, we will encounter various challenges. As you have acknowledged, perfection is unattainable, but you are striving for excellence. Be just, be fair, and be honorable. The political climate in Osun State is becoming increasingly tense.

“We do not wish to disturb the peace. We desire elections that are conducted freely, fairly, and justly. We implore you, as the arbiter, to alleviate the tension. You are the one who can ensure that everything proceeds smoothly. Understand that the President in Abuja will not oversee the election for you.

“He has provided all necessary resources for you to perform your duties professionally, and we have faith in your capabilities. This is why all eyes are on you. You have stated that the upcoming election in Horseshoe is pivotal. It serves as a reflection of the general election.

“Today, it is no longer a rumor; the election is confirmed to take place on August 15th, 2026, in Horseshoe. It is now a reality. We have you here in person, and everyone in Osun is listening to us. Every part of Osun is represented here through our traditional leaders. Therefore, we appeal to you. The responsibility lies with you. We urge you to act rightly. We urge you to act justly.

“Politicians do not maintain permanent friendships or enmities; they are guided solely by alignment. But alignment at whose expense? Our community’s. Enough is enough. We cannot allow this political tension to persist.”