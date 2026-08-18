Osun Election: Ooni’s Aide Hails Tinubu, Says President Has Proven He Is A True Democrat

The Special Assistant to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on South-East and Diaspora Matters, Uzoma Ani, has applauded the people of Osun for turning out in large numbers in the just-concluded governorship election.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the election was free and fair.

Naija News reports that Ani spoke via a statement made available to reporters.

He asserted that the conduct of the election showed Tinubu’s commitment to democratic principles, urging the President to ensure a similar standard in the 2027 general elections.

He noted that the withdrawal of some security personnel from Osun State ahead of the election further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to exercising the people’s right to vote.

He said, “The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Ooni of Ife on South-East and Diaspora Matters, and Member, Committee on Regularisation of Igbo Diaspora Leadership and Titles, heartily congratulates His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for ensuring a free, fair and credible governorship election in Osun State.

“The conduct of the Osun election stands as further proof that Mr President is a true democrat and a statesman committed to the success of democracy in Nigeria and across Africa.

“As a frontline fighter for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his belief in the power of the ballot and the sovereignty of the people to choose their leaders without interference.”

Ani also congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, describing the outcome as a reflection of the electorate’s decision.

He commended the people of Osun for participating actively in the election and exercising their democratic rights.

“To the good and resilient people of Osun State, we salute you for standing solidly with your Governor and for defending democracy with your votes. Osun has shown Nigeria that when the people speak with one voice, democracy wins,” he said.