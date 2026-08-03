Ooni Of Ife Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife, Olori Oluwatosin

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Olori Oluwatosin Ogunwusi.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Ooni’s Senior Media Officer, Sodiq Lawal, on behalf of the royal family.

According to the statement, the royal family expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery, describing the newborn princess as “a divine blessing to the House of Oduduwa.”

The statement quoted the monarch as thanking the Almighty Olodumare for His grace and faithfulness, which made the successful delivery possible.

“The Royal Father prayed that the newborn princess will grow in wisdom, grace, honour and divine favour throughout her lifetime,” the statement read.

It added that both Olori Oluwatosin and the baby were in excellent health.

The statement further quoted the Ooni as praying for God’s continued protection over the royal family, as well as enduring peace, prosperity and abundant grace for the House of Oduduwa.

In other news, the Ooni of Ife, has denied reports that he conferred a chieftaincy title on Nollywood actor and comedian, James Olanrewaju, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The monarch clarified that although the actor recently visited the Ile Oodua Palace with his wife to celebrate the birth of their son, no traditional title was bestowed on him.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare.

According to the statement, the Ooni received Baba Ijesha and his wife at the palace, where he presented the actor with a brand-new car and cash gifts as a demonstration of fatherly love and royal generosity.

The palace said the gesture should not be mistaken for a formal chieftaincy installation.