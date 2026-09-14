List Of Dignitaries At Dangote Refinery IPO Official Opening At NGX

Dignitaries from government, business, banking, the capital market and traditional institutions gathered at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos on Monday as the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE officially opened.

The high-profile event saw prominent Nigerians turn up for the commencement of the ₦2.15 trillion public offer, with President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, sounding the opening gong on the NGX trading floor.

Among those present were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Founder of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia; Chairman of Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and several senior executives from Dangote Industries and the Nigerian Exchange Group.

Other dignitaries at the event included: Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group, Umaru Kwairanga; Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Cement and Foods Businesses, Dangote Industries Limited, Mariya Aliko-Dangote; Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group, Temi Popoola; Group Vice President, Oil and Gas and Fertiliser, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar V.G. Edwin; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Eseka, Vetiva Capital Management Limited, Jude Chiemeka; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited; Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc, Adaora Umeoji.

Naija News reports that the Dangote Refinery IPO offers 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares valued at ₦5,250.

The public offer is expected to raise about ₦2.15 trillion and will remain open until October 13, 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dangote said the decision to list the refinery was not simply about raising money but about opening up ownership of the major industrial project to more Nigerians.

He said the move was aimed at ‘democratising wealth creation’ by giving Nigerians an opportunity to own a stake in the refinery.