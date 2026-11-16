NIN Mandatory For Domestic Air Travel From January 2027, Keyamo Warns

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned that passengers without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) will not be allowed to board domestic flights in Nigeria from January 1, 2027.

Keyamo gave the directive earlier today, November 16, during the official unveiling of the Airport Passenger Verification System (vPASS) at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal in Lagos.

He directed all scheduled domestic airlines to integrate the platform by December 31, 2026, warning that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would enforce compliance irrespective of the airlines’ size or ownership.

The minister said the Federal Executive Council approved the initiative under President Bola Tinubu’s airport modernisation programme to tackle airport touting, bulk ticket racketeering and identity fraud.

“I am giving the airlines till the end of December. I repeat it again: from January 1, no airline will be allowed to board their passengers if they don’t key into vPASS. All airlines, irrespective of whom, irrespective of whatever, must key into vPASS for scheduled flights,” he said.

Keyamo explained that the platform was connected to the national identity database, making NIN verification compulsory for passengers travelling on domestic routes.

He said the system would prevent unauthorised access to airport departure lounges, discourage bulk ticket purchases for resale under different identities and improve the accuracy of passenger manifests.

VPASS which was developed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in partnership with VERXID Technologies Limited, uses contactless facial and iris recognition technology to replace traditional physical identity checks at airport boarding gates.

Nigerian passengers are required to link their NIN and date of birth to their biometric profiles through the vPASS mobile application, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or at designated airport registration kiosks.

Foreign nationals travelling on domestic routes will register with their international passports.

Keyamo clarified that the policy would apply only to domestic flights, noting that the Ministry of Interior had already introduced a separate border-control system at international terminals.

He also assured passengers that any charges arising from the public-private partnership would be minimal.

FAAN Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olubunmi Kuku, said vPASS would simplify passenger movement through airport terminals by introducing a single sign-on system.

According to her, registered passengers would only need to enter the last four digits of their NIN to access security gates, while facial recognition or a QR code on their boarding passes would enable boarding.

Kuku disclosed that the system was already operational in Lagos and Abuja, with plans to extend it to all domestic airports across the country.

She added that the remainder of November and the December festive travel period would serve as the onboarding and pilot phase ahead of compulsory enforcement in January.