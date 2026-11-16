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I Dropped My Wig And Gown – Femi Adebayo Reveals Why He Abandoned Law For Acting

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Femi Adebayo
Femi Adebayo

Key Takeaways

  • Femi Adebayo said he left legal practice in 2005, two years after his call to the Nigerian Bar, to focus on acting and film production.
  • Speaking on the Afrobeats podcast, Adebayo said acting paid more than law and gave him greater satisfaction, turning his childhood hobby into a profession.
  • Adebayo said his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, had mixed feelings because he welcomed his acting career but had wanted him to practise law.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, has opened up on his decision to abandon legal practice for acting.

He revealed that his passion for entertainment and the financial benefits influenced his career change.

Naija News reports that the actor disclosed that he left the legal profession in 2005, two years after being called to the Nigerian Bar, to concentrate on acting and film production.

Adebayo shared this during an interview on the Afrobeats podcast.

The filmmaker explained that acting initially started as a hobby while growing up, especially because his father, veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was already involved in the entertainment industry.

However, as he grew older, he discovered that acting gave him greater satisfaction than practising law.

He said: “It was actually hobby turned profession for me. Acting was a hobby because you want to do what daddy does when you are young. But I realised that it was paying more and I felt more passionate about it. I feel happy when I do that more than the law that I went to school to study.

“I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. I did litigation practice, stood before the court of law and did that for about two years. Something kept dragging me to the acting world, so I gave up in 2005, dropped the wig and gown and went fully into acting and producing.

“When I said I wanted to study law, he was happy because that was his dream. Eventually, when I pulled out from law, it was in between being happy that somebody was taking after him in the acting world and at the same time dropping the wig and gown that he had wanted to hold.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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