Full List Of 122 Approved Universities In Nigeria To Study Law

The Council of Legal Education has warned prospective law students against enrolling in unapproved universities to study the Bachelor of Laws programme (LL.B).

This is as the council released a list of universities approved to admit students into the programme.

According to a public notice released on Monday, but dated August 14, 2026, the Council said any university admitting students into a Law programme without its approval could face sanctions, as such would be contrary to the provisions regulating legal education in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the notice was signed by the Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke O. Osho.

It added that only universities accredited by the Council are authorised to admit students into the LL.B programme, and that students admitted into unapproved Law programmes would not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School.

“The Council of Legal Education hereby informs the general public, prospective students, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders that only universities accredited by the Council of Legal Education are authorised to admit students into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School,” the notice stated.

The Council clarified that the list, released for public guidance, is valid as at August 2026 and would be updated as necessary in line with its statutory mandate to regulate legal education in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the list also contains universities under moratorium on admission as approved by the Council’s governing body, meaning they are not permitted to admit new students into their LL.B programmes during the periods specified by the Council.

Baze University, Abuja, is listed with a three-year moratorium covering the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 sessions; Lead City University, Ibadan, has a five-year moratorium running from 2023/2024 to 2027/2028; while the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, is subject to a two-year moratorium covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.

Below is the full list of approved universities:

1. Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State

2. Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State

3. Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State

4. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

5. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State

6. Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State

7. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State

9. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State

10. Akwa-Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, Akwa Ibom State

11. Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State

12. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State

13. Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

14. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State

15. Amadeus University, Amazi, Abia State

16. American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State

17. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State

18. Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State

19. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (Calabar), Cross River State

20. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State

21. Azman University, Kano, Kano State

22. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State

23. Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State

24. Bayero University, Kano, Kano State

25. Baze University, Abuja, FCT (Moratorium on admission for three years with effect from 2023/2024 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council)

26. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State

27. Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State

28. Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State

29. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State

30. Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State

31. Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State

32. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State

33. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State

34. Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State

35. Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State

36. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

37. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State

38. Edo University, Iyamho (Uzairue), Edo State

39. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

40. El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State

41. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State

42. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State

43. European University of Nigeria, Abuja

44. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State

45. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State

46. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State

47. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State

48. Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State

49. Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State

50. Gombe State University, Gombe State

51. Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State

52. Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State

53. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State

54. Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State

55. Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State

56. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State

57. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State

58. Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State

59. Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State

60. Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State

61. Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admission for five years with effect from 2023/2024 till 2027/2028 session as approved by the Council)

62. Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State

63. Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State

64. Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State

65. Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja, FCT

66. Maryam Abacha American University, Kano, Kano State

67. McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State

68. Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State

69. Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State

70. Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State

71. Newgate University, Minna, Niger State

72. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State

73. Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia State

74. Nile University, Abuja

75. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State

76. North-Eastern University, Gombe State

77. Northwest University, Kano (Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Kano State

78. Northwest University, Kalambaina, Wamakko, Sokoto State

79. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State

80. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

81. Oduduwa University, Ipetu-Modu, Osun State

82. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

83. Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State

84. Peaceland University, Enugu, Enugu State

85. Peter University, Achina/Onneh, Anambra State

86. Philomath University, Abuja, FCT

87. Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State

88. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admission for two years with effect from 2024/2025 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council)

89. Prime University, Kuje, FCT Abuja

90. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State

91. Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State

92. Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State

93. Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State

94. Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State (formerly Benue State University)

95. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

96. Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State

97. Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State

98. Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State

99. Skyline University, Kano, Kano State

100. Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State

101. Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State

102. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State

103. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State

104. University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT

105. University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State

106. University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State

107. University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State

108. University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State

109. University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State

110. University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State

111. University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State

112. University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State

113. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State

114. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State

115. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

116. University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

117. University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State

118. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Sokoto State

119. Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja

120. Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State

121. Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State

122. Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State