Microsoft Restores Services After Global Outage

Microsoft has restored its services after a major global outage that disrupted businesses, public services and millions of users across different parts of the world.

Naija News reports that the US technology company announced on Saturday that it had resolved the technical problem responsible for the disruption and restored access for customers who were still experiencing difficulties.

Microsoft said its technical teams had completed work on the problem and restored services in all the remaining affected regions.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions. The broad recovery was due to a technical issue and was not related to cyberattacks or AI agents. The disruption was caused by an elevated load on our infrastructure”, the statement read.

Microsoft had explained that the incident resulted from a technical fault and was not caused by a cyberattack or problems involving artificial intelligence systems.

The outage began on Thursday and affected users across at least 74 countries and territories in Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service interruptions.

Microsoft had linked the problem to an unusually high load on its infrastructure, which affected the normal operation of some of its platforms.

Among the services disrupted were Outlook, the company’s email platform, Microsoft Teams, which is widely used for workplace communication and online meetings, and Copilot, its artificial intelligence assistant.