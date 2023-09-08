What Happened After We Couldn’t Visit Microsoft Office In India – Communications Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani has explained why he and others in his team were unable to visit the Microsoft AI centre in India yesterday.

According to him, there are restrictions on movement around the G20 event currently going on in India.

Naija News recalls the Minister is part of the delegation that travelled with President Bola Tinubu for the G20 summit in India.

Taking to the X platform on Friday, Dr. Tijani however revealed that the Microsoft AI Director for Govt. Affairs and Public Policy, Sandeep Aurora graciously visited them in their hotel and they had fruitful conversations about work on Nigeria’s National AI strategy.

The Minister sharing photos from their meeting, wrote: “While we were unable to visit the @Microsoft AI Centre in India yesterday, due to the restrictions on movement around the G20 event, I am grateful to their Director for Govt. Affairs and Public Policy, @sandeepaurora, who came through to see us at the hotel.

“Our chat about their work in support of India’s AI agenda was inspiring and we are excited about the commitment of their global AI team to support us as we co-create our own National AI Strategy.”