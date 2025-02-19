Microsoft Pledges $1 Million To Train One Million Nigerians In AI Skills

Global tech leader, Microsoft has unveiled a $1 million (approximately ₦1.6 billion) investment aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) skills among Nigerians over the next three years.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made during the ongoing Microsoft AI Tour in Lagos, Nigeria, by the Country Manager for Microsoft Nigeria & Ghana, Ola Williams, alongside the President of Microsoft Africa, Lillian Barnard.

Williams emphasized that this initiative aligns with Microsoft’s mission to empower individuals and organizations worldwide.

“This announcement is one of the ways that we bring this mission to life. I’m thrilled. I am so delighted to announce that, as Microsoft in Nigeria, we will be investing one million dollars in the next two years to empower one million Nigerians,” she stated.

Williams further highlighted the significance of this investment, noting that it will equip Nigerians with the necessary skills to leverage AI not only for usage but also for creating solutions and establishing sustainable businesses.

“This is a significant investment in our efforts to ensure that everyone has access to the right skills that they require to really not just only use AI, but to build solutions on AI, build businesses on AI that still be a sustainable means of livelihood for Nigerians,” she added.

Williams also expressed appreciation for Microsoft’s commitment to Nigeria, stating: “Thank you, Microsoft, for this great investment. The truth is that Microsoft’s interest in Nigeria is beyond business. We want to impact lives and the economy positively.”

The AI Skill Development Programme, according to Techeconomy, will cater to startups, businesses, and government officials.

Lillian Barnard also spoke about Microsoft’s longstanding presence in Africa, highlighting how the company’s unified approach has opened up new opportunities for partners on the continent.

“It is such a great responsibility to come to a market like Nigeria to deliver this message. This is part of Microsoft’s commitment on the Continent.

“As technology evolves, so are the skills. Most of the jobs now are AI jobs, unfortunately there are not enough people to handle these jobs. We believe this initiative is such a platform to upskill the people,” Barnard stated.