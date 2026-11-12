Thugs Attack Pantami’s Convoy In Gombe, Police Begin Probe

Suspected political thugs on Wednesday attacked vehicles in the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Isa Pantami, shortly after his arrival in the state.

Naija News reports that the incident happened in the Jekadafari area, where a large crowd escorted the former minister, who flew into the state on a chartered aircraft, to the Emir’s Palace to present flags to the party’s candidates.

Witnesses said the attackers set bonfires on the road and shattered the windscreens of some vehicles.

Confirming the attack, the state police spokesman, Buhari Abdullahi, said the command had begun an investigation, although no suspect had been arrested.

He said officers were on ground, but the thugs struck after the bulk of the procession had moved on.

“It was only when the crowd passed a particular point that the thugs began to barricade some of the remaining vehicles and attack them,” he explained.

He added that the police could not tell how many vehicles were damaged, as no victim had filed a complaint and the force could not rely solely on videos circulating online.

Abdullahi reiterated the Commissioner of Police, Umar Chuso’s earlier warning against political violence, whether physical or online.

“Whoever is found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly. We are not going to relent or allow this to go unpunished,” he said, urging members of the public with useful information to come forward.

Addressing supporters, Pantami said his administration would focus on protecting the state’s resources.

“Some are saying that if given a chance, they will share Gombe money, but if we are given the opportunity, we will protect Gombe money,” he declared.

The former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy also made a veiled jibe at his rivals.

“Thank God I was brought from Madina to be given an appointment, unlike those from Wurono to become governor,” he said.