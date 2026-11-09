Show Us The Project You Have Done For Southeast – Chief Priest Blasts Umahi

Celebrity barman and socialite, Chief Priest has challenged the Minister of Works David Umahi to show the projects he has delivered in the South-East.

Naija News reports that Chief Priest threw the challenge in a video shared on social media.

He slammed the minister over the condition of infrastructure in the region, alleging that a bridge had stopped serving its purpose after Umahi worked on it.

He accused him of making promises of votes for President Bola Tinubu without convincing the people with development.

The socialite questioned what Umahi was using to persuade people in the region to support Tinubu, while accusing him of preparing his son to become the next governor of Ebonyi State after the current governor, Francis Nwifuru.

“Minister of Works, show us project wey you do for your region; our bridge is no longer bridging since you touched it. Let us go,” he said.

Chief Priest also questioned Umahi’s alleged plan for his son, arguing that governance should not become a family business.

He further challenged the minister over what he described as the backwardness of Ebonyi and the wider South-East, repeatedly calling on him to stop holding the people back.

“Pharaoh, let our people go, honorable Minister of Works; Pharaoh, let the people of the Southeast go,” he added.