I Still Can’t Feel My Heart – Chief Priest Speaks After Surviving Near-Death Flight Scare

Nigerian socialite Paschal Okechukwu popularly known as Chief Priest, has expressed gratitude to God after surviving a frightening experience during a recent flight.

Naija News reports that the nightlife promoter disclosed that he encountered the worst air turbulence he had ever experienced while travelling by plane.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Cubana Chief Priest revealed that the aircraft experienced severe shaking, leaving him extremely terrified and making him fear that he might not survive the journey.

The businessman explained that the experience was so disturbing that he thought his life was coming to an end.

He also admitted that he was left shaken by the incident and struggled to recover from the fear he felt while the aircraft was battling the turbulence.

He said: “Experienced the craziest turbulence ever in my life, I still can’t feel my heart I thought it was over, Thank God for journey mercies.”

In other news, Chief Priest, has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The socialite described Umahi as one of the worst ministers the region had produced, arguing that the Southeast had little to show for having one of its own in charge of the Ministry of Works.

He also criticized another minister from Imo State, whom he described as the worst minister the region had ever had.

According to Chief Priest, the ministers had failed to create visible opportunities for the Igbo people despite holding important positions in the federal government.