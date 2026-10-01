I Was Trapped In A Hotel Elevator – Chief Priest Recounts Benin Ordeal

Nigerian socialite Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Chief Priest, has complained about the condition of roads in Benin City, Edo State.

Naija News reports that the businessman shared his concerns in a post on Instagram, where he described some roads in the city as being in poor condition.

According to Chief Priest, the bad roads were not limited to less developed areas, as he claimed that some parts of the Government Reserved Area (GRA) also had roads in need of attention.

He further mentioned the road leading to the Government House, describing its condition as extremely poor.

Chief Priest also recounted an unpleasant experience at Protea Hotel in Benin, claiming that he became trapped inside the hotel’s elevator.

He said the experience contributed to what he described as a bad overall experience during his time in Benin.

The socialite urged people to pray for Benin, saying the city needs help based on what he experienced during his visit.

Comparing Benin with Owerri, Imo State, Chief Priest acknowledged that Owerri also has some bad roads, particularly on certain streets.

However, he said the condition of Owerri compared with what he experienced in Benin made his hometown appear like Europe.

He wrote: “Benin Wey there GRA get bad roads, even there government house road Dey extremely bad, there elevator for protea hotel trap me inside, it was a total bad experience in Benin . Pray for Benin them really need help, Owerri get some bad roads oh especially streets but my Owerri be like Europe to Benin.”