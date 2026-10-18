The More They Bully Us, The More We Love Tinubu – Chief Priest Fires Back At Critics

Nigerian socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Chief Priest, has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the celebrity businessman said the attacks against him and others supporting the president would not change their loyalty to Tinubu.

He maintained that his decision was based on the president’s role in transforming Lagos State and creating opportunities for businesses to grow.

In a post on his Instagram page, Chief Priest argued that Tinubu’s leadership had created an environment where entrepreneurs could turn millions of naira into billions through investments and business activities.

He said: “The more they bully us for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the more dedicated we are to love him more. Nobody badder than that man. We are with the best, the biggest, the man that created the Lagos that transformed all our lives. The most working active city in Africa, the centre of excellence. What has your candidate done that you want me to follow him?

“I am following the man that made it possible for us to have a business bay where we transformed millions into billions. Come on, I don’t have an investment in your state. My money is in Lagos, and I am betting on Lagos, and Lagos is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I don’t care how you think about it, I am protecting my investment. I am banking on Tinubu.”