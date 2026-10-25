Tinubu, Remove These Failures – Chief Priest Calls For David Umahi’s Sack

Socialite Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Chief Priest, has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Naija News reports that Chief Priest made the call in a post on his Instagram page.

The socialite described Umahi as one of the worst ministers the region had produced, arguing that the Southeast had little to show for having one of its own in charge of the Ministry of Works.

He also criticized another minister from Imo State, whom he described as the worst minister the region had ever had.

According to Chief Priest, the ministers had failed to create visible opportunities for the Igbo people despite holding important positions in the federal government.

He wrote: “Always blabbing, The second to worst minister southeast ever had. We have nothing to show for it as a region that had minister of works. the worst minister na my sister from imo state that one na fluke of a minister. Asiwaju you gats change these failures of ministers for us, the one from my state can’t even get 1k votes for Asiwaju.

“Nobody for our state even know say we once had minister of finance, minister of trade & investment but Igbos no even see any opportunity, Minister Wey Dey beg to call meeting for am that one fit get vote. No Impact no level na boys just use mama cash out.”