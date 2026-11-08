Sultan Issues Directive To Muslims On New Moon Sighting

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims across the country to look out for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Naija News reports that the Sultanate Council of Sokoto announced this in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Wazirin Sokoto, Sambo Wali Junaidu, who is also the Chairman of the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

Sultan called on Muslims to commence the search for the crescent on Monday, corresponding to the 29th day of Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH.

According to the statement, Muslims who sight the new moon should report their observations to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan, enabling him to take the necessary action.

The council also called on Muslims to seek Allah’s guidance and assistance in discharging the religious responsibility.

The statement read, “Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

“May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty, amen.”

Jumada Assaniya, also written as Jumada al-Thani or Jumada al-Akhirah, is the sixth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.