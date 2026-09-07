Sultan Of Sokoto Reacts As Sani Emerges New Emir Of Gumel

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed delight at the emergence of Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the new Emir of Gumel.

The Sultan, in a statement on Sunday, said the peaceful, orderly and timely emergence of the new Emir is a laudable development and a demonstration of the enduring strength of the traditional institution.

The Sultan conveyed his congratulations to the newly emerged Sarkin Gumel following his selection and appointment as the successor to the late Emir of Gumel, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, who passed away in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after a distinguished reign spanning 46 years.

The Sultan, while congratulating the new Emir on his emergence, prayed that Almighty Allah would grant him wisdom, strength and divine guidance to discharge the enormous responsibilities entrusted to him by the people of Gumel Emirate.

The Sultan, who is also the President of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, urged the new Emir to uphold the dignity, traditions and values of the ancient Gumel Emirate and to build upon the legacy of his illustrious predecessor.

He further charged His Royal Highness to remain steadfast in the promotion of peace, unity, justice and development among his subjects, while maintaining harmonious relations with neighbouring emirates, the government and all communities within and beyond the emirate.

According to the Sultan, in a statement made available to Naija News by Prince Bashir Adefaka, “the traditional institution remains a vital pillar of peace, stability and social cohesion, particularly at a time when communities require responsible and purposeful leadership.”

He also called on the people of Gumel Emirate to accord the new Emir their full support and cooperation, stressing that the strength and success of a traditional institution depend greatly on the unity and loyalty of its subjects.

The Sultan prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Emir, Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, and asked Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly for his long years of service to his people and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the new Sarkin Gumel a long, peaceful and successful reign in the service of his people, the traditional institution and humanity.