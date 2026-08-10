Tinubu, Sultan Expected At JIBWIS Security Conference

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to declare open a two-day international conference on security and national unity organised by Jama’atu Izalatil Bidiah wa Iqamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS Nigeria, in partnership with the Muslim World League of Saudi Arabia.

The conference, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 11, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, will focus on kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges confronting Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the conference’s Media and Publicity Committee, Garbadeen Mohammad, said the event would bring together Islamic scholars, security experts, policymakers, traditional rulers and other stakeholders from Nigeria and abroad.

The conference is themed, “Diversity and Peaceful Coexistence among People.”

According to the organisers, discussions will examine Nigeria’s security challenges within a broader international context and explore how religious cooperation, social cohesion and community resilience could contribute to national stability.

Kidnapping, terrorism and armed banditry are expected to feature prominently during expert sessions.

The organisers said participants would also examine practical measures for strengthening communities affected by insecurity.

Beyond security, the conference will address divisions within the Muslim community arising from sectarian, ethnic and tribal differences.

The organisers said Muslims should be able to maintain their different religious orientations without allowing such differences to fuel hostility.

“We can hold on to our respective sects while respecting Muslims of other sects. Fighting among sects weakens the Muslim Ummah as a whole,” the statement said.

It added, “Regardless of tribe or ethnicity, Muslims must treat each other as brothers and sisters in Islam. No insults, no provocative statements.”

The organisers said the conference would also promote dialogue between Muslims and adherents of other religions.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, is expected to serve as the Royal Father of the Day.

Governors, ministers, members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, business leaders and other invited participants are also expected to attend.

The conference will feature plenary sessions on national security, socio-economic development, diversity and inclusive coexistence.

The organisers said global partnership roundtables would also be held to discuss sustainable socio-economic development.

According to them, the programme is intended to move beyond religious discussions and encourage practical partnerships capable of addressing insecurity, poverty and other development challenges.

The partnership between JIBWIS Nigeria and the Muslim World League was described as part of a wider effort to promote religious tolerance, social harmony and cooperation.

“The initiative builds on previous engagements between Islamic and Christian leaders and reinforces the belief that religious and cultural diversity can serve as a catalyst for unity, stability and societal progress,” the statement said.

The conference is scheduled to end at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Participants will subsequently proceed to the JIBWIS headquarters in Utako, Abuja, for a national preaching session expected to continue through the night.