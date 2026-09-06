Three Days After Father’s Death, Jigawa Govt Appoints Son As New Emir Of Gumel

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has appointed Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel Emirate.

Naija News reports that this is three days after the demise of his father, the late Emir.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, while speaking at the NUJ Jigawa State Secretariat in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He said: “Following due consultations with the Gumel Emirate Council, kingmakers, and in accordance with the Jigawa State Emirate Council Law, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, has approved the appointment of Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the new Emir of Gumel.”

The SSG said the appointment of a new Emir was necessary to ensure continuity of leadership and stability in the emirate after the transition period, adding “this appointment takes effect immediately in order to fill the vacuum created by the passing of His Royal Highness and to sustain peace, unity and development in Gumel Emirate.”

The SSG said: “Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani previously served diligently as the Ciroman Gumel during the reign of his late father. His experience, education, and deep understanding of the traditions of Gumel make him eminently qualified for this exalted throne.”

Bala Ibrahim added that the new Emir’s background positions him to consolidate the legacies of his father.

“Having served as Ciroman Gumel, Dr Lawan is not new to the people. He understands the challenges and aspirations of Gumel and Jigawa State at large. Government is confident he will provide purposeful and exemplary leadership,” the SSG affirmed.

Ibrahim quoted the governor as saying: “His Excellency calls on all sons and daughters of Gumel Emirate to give their maximum support and cooperation to the new Emir for the overall peace and progress of the emirate.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Jigawa State, we pray Almighty Allah to grant the late Emir Aljannatul Firdaus. Government remains committed to preserving our traditional institutions as custodians of culture and unity.

“In due course, His Excellency will present the staff of office to the 17th Emir of Gumel in a ceremony befitting his status. We urge all stakeholders to cooperate with government for a hitch-free event.”