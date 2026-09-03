Emir Of Gumel, Ahmed Sani II Dies In Egypt

The Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, died on Thursday in Egypt.

Naija News learnt that the monarch’s death is a major loss to the Gumel Emirate, family, and associates, given the important role traditional institutions play in promoting peace, unity, cultural values, and community development.

According to Daily Trust, the people of the Gumel Emirate and residents of Jigawa State have been thrown into mourning, with prayers being offered for Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Prayers were also offered for Allah to grant his family, loved ones and the people of Gumel the strength and patience to bear the loss.

The late Emir served as custodian of the traditional institution and provided leadership to the people of the emirate.

The Gumel Emirate is one of the historic traditional institutions in northern Nigeria, with a rich heritage and longstanding influence in the social and cultural affairs of its people.

In other news, Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, recently conducted an unannounced inspection of the state secretariat in Dutse, where he reportedly found several senior officials absent from their duty posts.

During the visit, many offices belonging to top government functionaries were said to have remained locked, while only a few messengers and security personnel were seen around the complex.

A video of the inspection, which later circulated online, showed the governor moving through ministries and checking offices as part of efforts to assess staff attendance and productivity.

Muhammad said the inspection formed part of Namadi’s broader statewide tour covering administrative supervision, humanitarian engagements and the monitoring of ongoing infrastructure projects.