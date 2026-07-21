Jigawa Gov Meets Locked Offices During Surprise Secretariat Visit

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Monday conducted an unannounced inspection of the state secretariat in Dutse, where he reportedly found several senior officials absent from their duty posts.

During the visit, many offices belonging to top government functionaries were said to have remained locked as of 11 am, while only a few messengers and security personnel were seen around the complex.

A video of the inspection, which later circulated online, showed the governor moving through ministries and checking offices as part of efforts to assess staff attendance and productivity.

The governor’s Special Assistant, Garba Muhammad, confirmed the exercise in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Muhammad said the inspection formed part of Namadi’s broader statewide tour covering administrative supervision, humanitarian engagements and the monitoring of ongoing infrastructure projects.

“The day’s activities commenced with an unannounced visit to the Jigawa State Secretariat Complex in Dutse, where the governor monitored staff attendance, punctuality and workplace productivity,” the statement read.

According to him, the exercise was in line with the administration’s effort to strengthen discipline, accountability and efficiency in the state civil service.

“The exercise reflects his administration’s continued drive to promote discipline, accountability and an efficient public service,” Muhammad added.

After leaving the secretariat, Namadi travelled to Ringim Local Government Area to sympathise with families affected by a boat accident in Malamawar ‘Yan Dutse community.

The statement said the governor participated in funeral prayers for victims whose bodies had been recovered, while search efforts continued for those still missing.

Muhammad said, “The governor subsequently travelled to Ringim Local Government Area to commiserate with families affected by the devastating boat accident at Malamawar ‘Yan Dutse community.

“He participated in the funeral prayers for the victims whose bodies had been recovered, while search operations continued for those still missing.”

Namadi also visited the Emir of Ringim and prayed for the repose of the victims and comfort for their families.

Namadi Inspects Road, Health Projects

From Ringim, the governor proceeded to Sankara, where he inspected the ongoing township road network and Kanya Babba road projects.

He later visited Kazaure to assess work on several projects, including hospitals, the Jigawa State Research Institute and the Jigawa State Polytechnic for Communication and Information Technology.

Muhammad said the tour demonstrated the governor’s determination to closely monitor government programmes and ensure timely delivery of projects.

He added that the exercise reflected Namadi’s commitment to improving public service delivery and accelerating development across the state.

According to the statement, the tour showed the governor’s resolve to maintain “close supervision of government programmes, improve public service delivery and accelerate the implementation of developmental projects that advance the vision of a Greater Jigawa.”