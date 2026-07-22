Police Probe Death Of 60-Year-Old Man At Dutse Hotel

The Jigawa State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man who reportedly suffered a medical emergency at a hotel in Dutse, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday after the man, who had checked into the hotel with a 20-year-old woman, reportedly developed breathing difficulties shortly after requesting a meal.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, officers attached to the Yalwawa Police Division responded to a distress call and rushed the man to the General Hospital, Dutse, for treatment.

Adam said the victim was examined by medical personnel at the hospital and was later confirmed dead.

The police spokesperson disclosed that detectives secured the scene and carried out a preliminary investigation, during which some food items, beverages, a suspected sexual enhancement substance and other personal belongings were recovered for forensic examination.

“The police immediately secured the scene and carried out a preliminary investigation. During the exercise, detectives recovered some food items, beverages, a suspected sexual enhancement substance, and other personal belongings for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

According to Adam, all necessary procedures were followed to preserve the recovered items and support the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

He added that following medical certification of death and completion of the required procedures, the deceased’s remains were released to his family for burial.

The police spokesperson also said the 20-year-old woman who was with the deceased at the time of the incident is cooperating with investigators by providing information to help establish the sequence of events leading to the death.

Adam said the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State assured residents that the investigation would be conducted professionally, thoroughly and impartially, while urging members of the public to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information that could interfere with the investigation.

The command added that further updates would be made available as the investigation progresses.