Sultan Of Sokoto Issues Directive To Muslims 

The Sultanate Council in Sokoto State has asked Muslims across Nigeria to look out for the crescent that will mark the beginning of Rabi’ul Awwal 1448 AH.

Naija News reports that the call was made in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council.

According to the council, Thursday, August 13, will be the 29th day of Safar 1448 AH and has been set aside for Muslims to search for the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal.

Muslims who are able to sight the crescent have been asked to report the sighting to the nearest district or village head.

The information will then be passed through the proper traditional channels to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The Sultan also serves as the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, which plays a major role in matters concerning the Muslim community in Nigeria.

The council urged Muslims to take part in the moon sighting exercise and ensure that any confirmed sighting is reported promptly to the appropriate authorities.

The appearance of the new moon is used to determine the start of a new month in the Islamic calendar.

Rabi’ul Awwal is the third month of the Islamic year and is observed by Muslims in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The Sultanate Council called on Muslims to carry out the responsibility carefully as they await the official announcement on the beginning of the new month.