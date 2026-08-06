Bring Killers Of Igbo Muslim Colonel To Justice, Sultan Tells FG, Military

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government and the military authorities to immediately launch a full investigation into the alleged killing of a senior Igbo Muslim army officer, Colonel Abdur-Razaq AbdulKarim Ode.

The monarch demanded that those behind the shooting of the officer at his residence in Abuja be identified and brought to justice without delay.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued on Wednesday by Prince Bashir Adefaka on behalf of the Sultan’s Media Team, the revered leader also condemned the continuous hate speech and hostility directed against minority Igbo Muslims in the South-East, warning that such actions threaten the country’s unity.

The Sultan, who serves as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), stressed that both the Federal Government and the Armed Forces must dig deep into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the killing of the senior military intelligence officer.

“As Muslims, we continue to act by showing love and encouraging peaceful coexistence, tolerance, unity and restraint as enjoined upon us by Islamic rules, regulations and guidance laid down for us in the Glorious Qur’an,” the statement noted.

Describing the late Colonel Ode as “a fine military intelligence officer” who was well-loved and respected by both the Muslim community and traditional leaders in his region, the Sultan urged the government not to let the matter slide.

He emphasised that allowing the murder of any Nigerian—especially a high-ranking soldier serving the nation- to pass without proper investigation and punishment for the culprits is totally unacceptable.

The monarch also expressed worry over reports that the attackers allegedly made an attempt on the lives of the late officer’s family members during the incident, insisting that security agencies must do the needful.

Furthermore, the Sultan called for an immediate halt to hate speech, intimidation, and violent attacks against minority religious groups, whether Muslims or Christians, across different parts of Nigeria. He warned that targeting minority groups damages national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Praying for the soul of the departed soldier, the Sultan asked Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Colonel AbdulKarim Ode and grant him a place in Al-Jannatul Firdaus.