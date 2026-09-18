Sultan Of Sokoto Loses Step Mother

The stepmother of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Hajiya Nana Asma’u, has died at the age of 100.

Naija News reports that Nana Asma’u died on Tuesday, with Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, visiting the Sultan’s palace to condole with the royal family.

During the visit, Aliyu described her death as a great loss to the royal family, Sokoto State and Nigeria.

The governor said the deceased played an important motherly role within the royal family, adding that her death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“The passing of Nana Asma’u was indeed one death too many,” Aliyu said.

The Governor urged the Sultan and members of the family to accept the death as the will of Almighty Allah.

Aliyu also prayed for Allah to forgive Nana Asma’u’s shortcomings and grant her admission into paradise.

Responding, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar thanked the governor for the condolence visit and prayed for Allah to reward him abundantly.

“We pray that you will also live long to continue to serve humanity,” the Sultan said.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, APC chairman Haruna Adiya, members of the legislature, commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants and other political associates.

Special prayers were offered by Malam Bashiru Gidan Kanawa for the repose of Nana Asma’u and other departed souls.

Aliyu also visited other bereaved families in Sokoto metropolis to offer condolences.

Among them were the families of Abdullahi Kafinta of Rungumi, who died at 80; Malam Abdullah Na Hali, 85; and late Malama Aminatu Shehu of Tudun Wada, who died at 117 and left behind 11 children.

Other families visited were those of Aisha Umar, 87; Abubakar Abdulraheem; Alhaji Garba Shugaba, 85; Ahmad Mode of Gagi; and late Aliyu Musa Mana of Mana.

Prayers were offered at all the residences visited for the repose of the souls of the deceased.