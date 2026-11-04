Fatal Bayelsa Clash: Monarch Links Communal Tension To Mining, Land Disputes

The Amadabo of Diema in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH Ingo Ikele Ikaba, has dismissed allegations linking Nembe Exploration and Production Company Limited to the communal violence that claimed the life of his younger brother and personal assistant, Alfred Ojoko.

Ikaba maintained that the company’s proposed land acquisition activities were peaceful and had no connection with the October 19, 2026, confrontation in which Ojoko, popularly known as Heavyweight, was killed.

The monarch instead identified disputes over black sand mining, land boundaries and community resources as possible sources of tension requiring investigation.

His intervention followed the Bayelsa State Government’s decision to suspend Nembe E&P’s land acquisition activities in the affected areas after the incident.

The Company has also rejected suggestions of involvement in the violence and demand a public retraction of the government’s announcement. It threatened legal action to protect its reputation and commercial interests.

In a statement, Ikaba said the land acquisition process commenced early last year and had progressed without any major incident, with both Dieama and Ikei communities cooperating to facilitate the proposed development.

He disclosed that Nembe had undertaken two previous visits to the area without any reported incident, insisting that there was no factual basis for attributing his brother’s death to the company’s land acquisition process.

“I wish to state unequivocally that this narrative does not reflect the circumstances as I understand them. For the avoidance of doubt, the land acquisition/lease process commenced early last year and, until the events in question, had been progressing without any major incident.

“Both the Dieama and Ikei communities had been cooperating in good faith with a common objective of facilitating the process and creating opportunities for meaningful development within our communities. It is also pertinent to note that the company had undertaken two previous visits to the area without any reported incident,” the monarch stated.

Ikaba identified black sand mining activities as a major source of tension in the community, explaining that his opposition to the practice was informed by concerns about environmental degradation and its potential consequences for the people’s long-term interests.

The monarch urged the public to refrain from circulating unsubstantiated accounts capable of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death, unfairly implicating individuals or organisations and further aggravating tensions.

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure that investigations into the incident were guided by verifiable facts and evidence rather than speculation.

Blanket and Indefinite

Meanwhile, Nembe E&P has formally challenged the Bayelsa State Government’s decision to associate it with the fatal confrontation and suspend its land acquisition activities, describing the action as unjustified and damaging to its corporate reputation.

While expressing condolences to the bereaved family and affected communities, the company insisted that it neither caused, instigated nor participated in the violence.

It argued that the government had not identified any specific act or omission by the company that contributed to or engendered the confrontation.

Nembe explained that its only involvement in the proposed land acquisition was through a proposal presented by a third party with which it had other ongoing transactions.

It stressed that it had no representative on the team that conducted the site visit and maintained that the exercise was peaceful and concluded without incident.

The company further disclosed that its subsequent inquiries indicated that the underlying dispute concerned opposition to black sand mining activities allegedly attributed to Starant Mining Limited, compounded by unresolved disagreements over community leadership and control of resources.

It consequently questioned the basis for the government’s decision to associate it with the incident, particularly when no evidence of its involvement had been publicly established.

Describing the suspension as a “blanket and indefinite” measure, Nembe faulted the government for failing to identify any breach, specify the duration of the restriction, provide a review mechanism or disclose the statutory basis for the action.

The company also expressed concern over what it described as a recurring pattern of being associated with incidents allegedly disconnected from its operations.

It warned that unsupported official allegations, particularly when amplified through national and international media reports, could undermine business confidence, damage commercial relationships and prejudice its legitimate interests.

Consequently, Nembe demanded an immediate and unequivocal retraction of the government’s announcement, insisting that the withdrawal should be communicated publicly with prominence and circulation commensurate with the original statement.

It also reserved its legal rights to protect its reputation, business operations and financial interests.

False and Misleading

In a related development, the Amanyanabo of Ikei Ama, Ebi Spencer-Tekenah, the Tiefienyo Furo family and the people of Ikei Ama have also denied any connection with the violence.

Their solicitors, TEE Legal, in a public disclaimer signed byEric Tekena-Ayeba Tonye, described reports linking their clients to the incident as false and misleading.

The lawyers maintained that a land inspection exercise involving members of the Tiefienyo Furo family and representatives of an indigenous oil exploration company was peaceful and had ended several hours before the confrontation.

They therefore rejected any suggestion that the exercise was connected to the violence, insisting that no credible factual basis had been established to implicate their clients.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our clients categorically disclaim any involvement in, connection with, nor responsibility for the said incident,” the solicitors stated.