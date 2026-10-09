Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew On Bayelsa Community After Violent Protest

The Bayelsa State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Biseni community in Yenagoa Local Government Area after a protest over poor infrastructure reportedly turned violent, with several buildings belonging to traditional chiefs set ablaze.

Governor Douye Diri announced the curfew on Friday, following reports of a breakdown of law and order in the community, Naija News reports.

The directive, which took immediate effect, was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s press secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

According to the statement, Diri ordered the restriction after receiving briefings from security commanders on the situation in Biseni.

Some individuals had reportedly blocked roads leading into and within the community, while bonfires were also set during the unrest.

The governor directed security operatives to restore peace and order and ensure the protection of lives and property.

He also urged residents who were not involved in the violence to remain law-abiding, assuring them that the government would continue to take steps to guarantee their safety.

The unrest reportedly began when youths in Biseni took to the streets to protest the lack of electricity, good roads and other basic amenities.

The protesters were said to have called on the oil-producing company operating in the area to address the community’s infrastructure needs.

Reports indicated that a meeting was later held between the youths and representatives of some groups, during which assurances were reportedly given that their demands would be considered.

However, tension allegedly rose again after one of the youths was arrested over claims that he sponsored some protesters to block the company’s access road.

The arrest reportedly added to the tension in the community, where the protest had already led to road blockades and the burning of buildings.

The state government has directed security agencies to take necessary steps to restore normalcy in Biseni.