2027: APC Will Lose Bayelsa To PDP, Says Maciver

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Great Joshua Maciver, has said Governor Douye Diri cannot prevent the All Progressives Congress(APC) from suffering defeat in the state’s National and State Assembly elections scheduled for January 2027.

Maciver also expressed confidence that the PDP would defeat the APC in the 2028 governorship election and return to power in the state.

He spoke while receiving former APC members who defected to the PDP at Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Maciver said the return of Comrade Gabriel Claudius, popularly known as the “one million man,” and hundreds of his supporters had further strengthened the PDP in Ogbia and the state.

He described the PDP as the only formidable political party capable of winning elections in Ogbia Local Government Area and Bayelsa State.

According to him, the defection had increased the chances of the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

He urged members of the party to remain committed and prepare for the political contests ahead, stressing that success in politics required determination, hard work and continuous mobilisation at the grassroots.

Maciver assured PDP candidates contesting the forthcoming elections that the party had the structure, experience and capacity to win key National Assembly and State House of Assembly seats across the state.

Naija News reports that the PDP leader specifically identified Ogbia Constituency III as one of the constituencies the party was determined to reclaim.

He urged the party’s candidate for the State House of Assembly seat to remain focused and fearless as the election approaches.

Maciver also praised the state Chairman of the PDP, Alabh George Turnah, for keeping the party united and active despite the political realignments taking place across the state.

He described Turnah as a courageous and steadfast leader who deserved the support of all PDP members.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Claudius said the PDP had remained the “people’s party” in Bayelsa State since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation.

He expressed confidence that the people of the state would massively support the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

Claudius argued that the people of Ogbia and Bayelsa could not abandon the PDP, which, according to him, had produced prominent political office holders from the state, including a Vice-President and President, as well as other officials at the federal and state levels.

He said the decision of hundreds of his supporters to return to the PDP was driven by their belief in the party and its continued relevance in Bayelsa politics.

The PDP chairman in Bayelsa State described the defection as another indication of the party’s dominance in the state.

Turnah thanked the people of Elebele and Ogbia Ward 8 for their continued loyalty and support for the party.

He assured them that the PDP would continue to appreciate their commitment by working to deliver meaningful development to the people.

The party leadership also urged members to remain united and focused as the PDP prepares for the 2027 National and State Assembly elections and the 2028 governorship poll.