Court Fixes January 27 For Judgment In Mamu’s Terrorism Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday fixed January 27, 2027, for judgment in the terrorism financing case filed by the Federal Government against Tukur Mamu, the alleged negotiator for terrorists in the 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, fixed the date on Monday after both sides adopted their final written addresses.

Leading the defence, Johnson Usman (SAN) asked the court to set his client free, insisting that the Federal Government failed to establish any of the charges.

He argued that the prosecution never produced the licence for a rifle allegedly recovered from Mamu’s home, despite three requests by the defence.

When the judge asked if he was referring to an expired licence, Usman said the licence was still valid at the time of arrest, adding that its absence in court created doubt that should be resolved in Mamu’s favour.

“My lord, if my vehicle licence expires and my car is parked at home, the VIO cannot arrest me,” he said.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, who represented the Attorney-General of the Federation, maintained that the licence and rifle had been tendered through the fifth prosecution witness, an exhibit keeper, and kept in custody with the court’s permission.

He urged the court to hold that the government had proved its case and convict Mamu.

In an unusual move, the defence lawyer commended the Department of State Services for allowing Mamu’s family to visit him in compliance with a court order.

“When they do well, we should praise them. My sincere gratitude to the DG DSS,” Usman said.

Mamu was arrested at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt, on September 7, 2022, and returned to Nigeria for trial.

He was first arraigned on 10 counts, but the prosecution later amended the charge to 17 counts, adding firearms and money laundering offences. He pleaded not guilty when he was re-arraigned on June 1.

The prosecution called seven witnesses before closing its case, while Mamu testified as the only defence witness after opening his defence on April 23.

Among other things, the Federal Government accused him of encouraging Boko Haram to shun the Chief of Defence Staff’s negotiation committee so that he could act as the go-between for ransom payments.

He is also accused of collecting $120m in ransom from relatives of the hostages on behalf of the terrorists, and of exchanging voice messages with the group’s spokesperson, Baba Adamu.

Other counts relate to possession of foreign currencies allegedly belonging to the terrorists and 47 cartridges without a valid licence.