Former Army Spokesman Reveals Strategy To Defeat Terrorism, Banditry

Former Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, has urged the Nigerian government to adopt the use of technology to wage war against terrorism and banditry in the country.

Naija News reports that Usman made this known while speaking on the role of intelligence in counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria, during an interview on ‘Sunday Politics’, a programme on Channels Television.

According to Usman, Tech-driven surveillance ensures that criminal behaviour always catches up with offenders.

He said: “All the leadership of the banditry and the kingpins of terrorists, if you look at their history, they have exhibited some form of violent extremism right from the beginning, or they have this tendency of criminality over time, and the system was unable to check them too.

“Technology helps in the sense that even if a criminal has a tendency of committing crime, the system will eventually catch up with him.

“And somehow people will have a second thought because you know that you can’t hide; there is a limit to which you can hide because you can’t go far.”

Meanwhile, the presidency has confirmed that Nigerian troops have arrested foreign nationals linked to insecurity in parts of the country, but the military had deliberately withheld their identities to protect ongoing diplomatic engagements.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, made this known while featuring on ‘The Link Up Podcast’, a panel discussion hosted by EchoRoom.

Bwala said interference by foreign governments in Nigeria’s internal affairs was tied to national security and economic interests, including the country’s oil resources and the Federal Government’s past policy decisions.