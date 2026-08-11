Terrorism, Banditry: Muslim World League Chief Arrives Abuja For Security Conference

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Mohammed Al-Issa, has arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, for an international conference on security and national unity.

Naija News reports that Al-Issa arrived in Nigeria with his delegation on Monday ahead of the conference scheduled to hold on Tuesday (today) at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu; and other dignitaries.

The conference is being organised by Jama’atu Izalatil Bidiah wa Iqamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS Nigeria, in collaboration with the Muslim World League of Saudi Arabia. Themed, ‘International Conference on Security for Sustainable Socio-economic Development,’ the event is expected to bring together religious leaders, government officials, experts and other stakeholders to discuss security and its impact on development.

Speaking after receiving the Saudi delegation, the Chairman of the conference’s Media and Publicity Committee, Garbadeen Mohammad, described Al-Issa as a key figure in the conference and one of its co-hosts.

Mohammad said the meeting would go beyond religious issues, adding that it would focus on socio-economic development, religious inclusivity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He stressed that the fact that the conference was organised by an Islamic-based organisation did not make it an event exclusively for Muslims.

“The fact that it is an Islamic-based organisation does not mean that it is strictly for Islamic development. It is for the development of mankind, humanity as a whole,” Mohammed said.

According to him, the conference is expected to promote discussions that can benefit society irrespective of religious or ethnic background.

Terrorism, Banditry On Agenda

Mohammad said the Muslim World League had previously organised similar high-level conferences in other parts of the world.

He explained that the Abuja conference would feature plenary sessions and expert discussions on some of the major security challenges facing societies.

Among the issues expected to be discussed are terrorism and armed banditry, community resilience and ways of promoting lasting peace.

The programme will also feature global partnership roundtables aimed at finding ways to advance sustainable socio-economic development.

Mohammad said the discussions would provide an opportunity for participants to exchange ideas and develop partnerships that could contribute to peace and development.