I Do Not Belong To Any Coalition – Hilda Dokubo Breaks Silence Over Wike Visit

Nollywood actress and Labour Party National Women Leader, Hilda Dokubo, has reacted to the criticism she received following her visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Dokubo spoke about the issue in a statement on her Instagram page.

Reacting to the controversy, Dokubo explained that she met with Wike as the Labour Party’s National Women Leader and not as an actress or someone looking for political favours.

She said she had watched the comments and accusations online but decided to speak out to prevent people from spreading wrong information about her visit.

The actress made it clear that she had not left the Labour Party and was not searching for another political platform.

She said: “Over the past two days, I have watched the conversations, accusations and insinuations surrounding one photograph, no, two pictures from my visit to the FCC minister, Nyesom Wike. I have seen people draw conclusions, name names, attach meanings and then tell tall tales. So, ordinarily, I would just ignore social media rants. But in this case, if I do that ignoring, I will be fuelling further distortions and lies. So it is time for me to set the record straight.

“I didn’t visit Nyesom Wike as an actress, or as Larry put it, veteran Nollywood actress. No. I did not also go there as an individual seeking political favours, or someone looking for a new political home. I have a home: the Labour Party of Nigeria. I went there as the National Women Leader of the Labour Party. You all have watched and listened to the state chapter chairman claim that he has collapsed the structure of the party.

“I do not belong to any coalition. I have not pledged to belong to any coalition. And if I so choose to be part of any coalition, I am too big, an individual and a representative of our people, to be pushed in through the window. I will walk through that door majestically as I am, and I will announce my arrival myself.

“A picture posted developed its own life, gave birth to several insinuations, captions and claims. They say a picture taken in front of a door means betraying your party and people, selling out and being paid out; ‘cash out’. So sometimes, a picture tells a story. Sometimes, it leaves out the most important part. Before you draw your conclusions, or add to the story, see this.”