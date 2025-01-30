Hilda Dokubo Publicly Turns Down Obidient Movement Advisory Council Membership

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo, has publicly rejected her membership of the Obidient Movement Advisory Council.

Naija News understands that Obidients had nominated Dokubo as a member of the Obidient Movement Advisory Council,

However, speaking via a statement on Wednesday night, the LP chieftain stated that she was not consulted before her name was included in the list of members.

As the state chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Dokubo emphasised her commitment to the party’s leadership under Barrister Julius Abure.

She explained that taking on the burden of becoming a member of the Supporting Advisory Council of the Obidient Movement Advisory Council would be inconsistent with her role in the Labour Party.

Dokubo also expressed concerns about divisive actions within the Labour Party family, emphasising the need for unity and reconciliation.

She echoed the sentiments of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, who has been advocating for reconciliation and unity within the party.

She, however, requested to be excused from the Obidient Movement Advisory Council, hoping that good reasons would prevail.

“My attention has been drawn to a list making the rounds on social media, purportedly by a group, the Obidient Movement Advisory Council, wherein my name was listed as a member of the Supporting Advisory Council.

“I need to state clearly that I was not consulted by the organisers of the group before my name was included in the said list.

“I must also state clearly that I am the state chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State under the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure.

“I can therefore not take on the burden of becoming a member of the Supporting Advisory Council of the Obidient Movement Advisory Council,” she said.