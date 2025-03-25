What Exactly Are Your Plans For Peter Obi? – Obidient Movement Knocks Onanuga

Obidient Movement has warned Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga against threatening the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The group gave the warning while responding to Onanuga’s statement asking Peter Obi to watch his mouth after he stated that democracy had collapsed.

Speaking via a press statement by the Director of Strategic Communications & Media, Obidient Movement, Nana Kazaure, the group warned Onanuga against trying to silence free speech.

The statement read in part: “As a Movement, we take serious exception to the uncouth threat by this choleric presidential spokesman whose antecedents as an instigator of intolerance and division are well known, recorded and documented.

“Having taken note of Mr. Onanuga’s threat, we ask him the question: “watch his mouth.. or what? What exactly are Onanuga’s plan for H.E. Peter Obi? Or put more directly, what sinister plans has the Tinubu administration for its critics whose ranks swell daily on account of the administration’s cluelessness, and inability to provide sound and qualitative governance for Nigerians?

“We submit that if the Tinubu administration had invested a quarter of the energy and resources it expends in hounding and demonizing varying opinions through its intemperate spokespersons and numerous cyber Rottweilers, Nigeria would be a far more decent and conducive place to live in.

“Unfortunately, we are stuck with a government high on talk but miserably low on action or any iota of progress.”

The group said the threats to Obi should not be discountenanced as Onanuga has previously been noted for inviting people against Obi.