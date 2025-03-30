Obidient Movement Rejects Labour Party ‘Olive Branch’, Insists On Independence

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has stated that the group is only interested in the political future of its leader, Peter Obi, and is not affiliated with any party.

Tanko said this while responding to Julius Abure call for Obidient members to register in the Labour Party and become bonafide members.

Speaking to The Sun, Tanko argued that the Movement is not interested in any olive branch extended by any political party to become registered members

He further highlighted that the media charade by the Julius Abure-led group does not represent the interests of the movement as such, is never a priority, nor was it discussed at any fora.

Tanko said, “Let me say that there is no need for any olive branch to be extended to us because we have not left the party and unless we have left the party. One can only be beckoning on those who have left the party to rejoin if the need be. And as I speak with you, I am still a member of the Labour Party. What we are doing is that we are housing the Obidient Movement as a group, and we need to understand that. We have already made it clear the movement is like what we had in PDM. I can tell you that the majority of the PDM are members of the PDP, and some of them are not.

“The truth is that some members of the Obidient Movement can remain as members of our party, while some cannot. We just need to pick our members and know where they need to be. Some of our members are in APC, some are in other parties while some are technocrats that cannot even belong to any political party and yet they are Obidient.”

Tanko, while putting the record straight, insisted that a call for the Obidient movement to come forward to register as members of a political party is a derailment from the nucleus of its objective.

“You see, we don’t want to join issues with anybody on this matter because we saw a publication calling on the Obidient Movement to come forward and become registered members, which is a far cry from our main objective. As I told you, there are members of the movement who neither would become members of any political party.

“Please quote me anywhere; we didn’t ask for it. They are the ones making press statements, and we are not joining issues with anyone. We are just focusing on what we are doing”, Tanko added.