Peter Obi Supporters, Obidient Movement, Unveil New Logo

Supporters of the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, under the umbrella of Obidient Movement, unveiled a new logo, on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the movement’s National Coordinator, Tanko Yunusa, unveiled the new logo on his 𝕏 handle.

He said the new logo symbolized the very essence of supporters of Obi and the values we stand for.

Giving details on the items that make up the new logo, Yunusa stated, “At the heart of this emblem is the image of Mr. Peter Obi, a leader whose life of integrity, humility, and tireless service has inspired a movement rooted in accountability, competence, and compassion. His face on this logo is more than a reflection of an individual, it represents the collective hope of millions who believe that governance should serve the people, not the privileged few.”

The Obidient Movement Coordinator said the new logo was a declaration of members’ commitment to justice, equity and pursuit of a better Nigeria where merit prevails over mediocrity.

“This logo is a bold declaration of our commitment to justice, equity, and the pursuit of a better Nigeria a nation where merit prevails over mediocrity, where every citizen’s voice matters, and where leadership is anchored in transparency and public good.

“As we unveil this symbol, we reaffirm that the Obidient Movement is not just about one man it is about all of us who refuse to accept the status quo. It is about a new generation rising to demand better, work harder, and dream bigger,” he stated.

He further added that the logo would serve as a constant reminder to members of the movement that their mission transcends politics.

“May this logo serve as a constant reminder that our mission transcends politics it is a moral call to build a nation that works for everyone. Together, we will continue to walk in truth, serve with humility, and remain steadfast in our pursuit of a Nigeria that upholds dignity, fairness, and progress for all,” he added.