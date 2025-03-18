Fubara: ‘Tinubu Wants To Capture Economic Soul Of Rivers State’ – Hilda Dokubo

Nollywood actress cum politician, Hilda Dokubo, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu for six months, while declaring a state of emergency.

The declaration came after months of escalating political unrest and a failure by the state’s leadership to resolve the crisis, including the continued suspension of the state’s legislative processes.

In a post via her Instagram page, Dokubo asserted that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State because he wants to capture the economic soul of the state.

The movie star also alluded that President Tinubu’s actions were caused by one man, which she described as shameless.

She wrote, “State of emergency because for two years we have had peace! State of emergency because you want to capture the economy soul of Rivers state! State of emergency because of one man? Shameless! Perhaps Mr President should say he wants to annexed Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday night, Atiku described Tinubu’s declaration as disgraceful.

He said Tinubu cannot evade responsibility for the chaos his administration has either enabled or failed to prevent in Rivers State.

Atiku said: “The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State reeks of political manipulation and outright bad faith.

“Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal or calculated negligence in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.”