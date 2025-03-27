Even Akpabio Knows Natasha Is Saying The Truth – Dokubo

Rivers State Labour Party Chairperson, Hilda Dokubo, has said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio was true.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood veteran said every senator, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, knew the Kogi Central Senator’s allegation was true.

In an interview with News Central on Wednesday, Dokubo faulted criticisms against Natasha because allegedly she had other husbands before Emmanuel Uduaghan.

She stressed that what the Senate President ought to have done was to apologize to Natasha and clarify that his alleged words were taken out of context.

She added that there was nothing wrong with the Kogi Central Senator being emotional in speaking out about her ordeal.

Her words: “Isn’t sex emotional? Why would I not get emotional if you are trying to prey on a very private part of me? Imagine the audacity of saying the number of husbands. I married one husband. If it didn’t work and I lost another one, I remarried. That should say something about me. That should say that I’m a very disciplined person. I would rather be a married woman, be in a home than be anything else. But for that same reason, everybody is talking. I do the best that I can when in public to contain my own emotions as well, because that’s what they say. Women get too passionate.

“How did that red cap (Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi), whatever his name is, know that Natasha is lying, but he’s not lying? How did he know that it was a drama? Because all of them there have been lying on their oath, every single one of them.

“The thing is, for harassment and abuses and sometimes even sexual violence, what happens is people hardly believe you. Sometimes they even scold you. But when it goes south and then somebody is killed or is in the hospital or something, that’s when people come pretending to care to ask, how long has this been? Why didn’t you say anything? Now she has died. Now she has gone mental and all of that.

“See, the truth of the matter is that every one of them, including the Senate President, knows the truth that she was harassed. But they do not have the humility to apologize. It’s a very simple situation. We’re sorry if it came across to you as sexual harassment. That wasn’t what was intended. I was only being a friend. How about he comes out to say that and then one can forgive him instead of all these sexual biases and gender biases that they are throwing all over the place.”