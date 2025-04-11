This Is Why Those Of Us Who Can Speak Annoy Them – Hilda Dokubo Reacts To Viral Video Of Lawmaker Struggling To Articulate Motion

Veteran Nollywood actress cum politician, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to a trending video of a member of the House of Representatives struggling to move a motion during plenary.

A viral video had showed a lawmaker struggling to find the right words to pass across his message coherently.

He was trying to rescind a motion but struggled to put his words together. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, could be heard correcting him and helping him on how to put his thoughts together.

Posting the video on her page and reacting to it, Dokubo wrote; ‘’Can we all give him a big round of applause.Kai! Can you all see why they don’t speak? Why those of us who can speak, annoy them?. See what a member of the house of representatives is doing to his people. Let me go and sleep bikonu’’

Meanwhile, Dokubo, has dismissed rumours of her death making the rounds online amid the ongoing political tension in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Dokubo’s purported death had started on Facebook after some people alleged that the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, contracted her to organise and chair a rally to put pressure on President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on March 25, 2025.

After the incident, it was also alleged that people started carrying the thepians’ pictures around while singing funeral songs.

In response, the movie star, during an Instagram Live session on Friday, said she is healthy and would continue to speak the truth on politics and governance.

Hilda Dokubo stated that money is the least of her cares, stressing that everyone, including Fubara, knows she is not bribable.

She also maintained that she would keep speaking and advocating for good governance.

She said, “Everybody, this is me, healthy and strong. I’m not dead. I’m not dying now. I’m not afraid. Do you know how many times blogs have written that I died? Every second, every minute, they’re killing one actor or the other. So, it’s not a big deal.

“But a lot of people have been worried. I also worry for my friends. People had even gone to visit my mum who is almost 80 years old.

“If you know anything about me, I am fearless. Whatever I want to do, I will do. And I will say exactly how I want to say it. I was properly raised by very good parents. Money is the least of my cares. Everybody, including (Sim) Fubara (suspended Rivers State governor), knows that I am not ‘bribeable.’ If I were, I wouldn’t be where I am. I wouldn’t be on the side of truth.

“I have no business organising a rally or whatever you called it to push a man. If you had any sense in your chicken head, you would have known that I love to dance. Every time I attend an event in my community, I dance. If you can’t find me dancing, you can only find me climbing up a stage to make a speech.

“I would never wish him dead. I am not a proponent of politics with bitterness.

“I am not a coward and can never be one. No matter what they do, I will not change my position. I will try my best to ignore ignoramuses. But I want you to take this as a fact: I, Hilda, will never, ever wish death on anyone. Not even at my lowest.”