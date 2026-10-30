I Couldn’t Breathe – Teni Opens Up On Weight Loss Journey

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata has opened up on her weight loss journey, revealing how a serious battle with COVID-19 pushed her to pay more attention to her health.

Naija News reports that the singer shared her experience during an interview with Queen’s Mic

According to Teni, she had a particularly difficult experience with COVID-19 in one of the years she contracted the virus, as she struggled to breathe and became seriously ill.

She explained that her mother became concerned about her health and eventually moved into her house to support her recovery and help her make better lifestyle choices.

She said: “There was a year I had COVID. It was so bad. I couldn’t breathe. Yeah, it was really bad. My mum was just like, ‘I’m sorry for you.’ You know, you don’t lose weight. And then my mum moved into my house. She started helping me with my diet and preparing healthy meals.

“She was just there to tell me not to eat certain things. She became that voice of reasoning and helped me kick-start my journey. When you start losing weight, you begin to see the progress and feel good about yourself. You tell yourself, ‘Okay, let’s keep going.’

“Sometimes you fall off a little bit, but then you get back on track again and keep going. I started to feel better. I started to move better during my performances. People would see me and ask me about it.”