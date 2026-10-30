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I Couldn’t Breathe – Teni Opens Up On Weight Loss Journey

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Teniola Apata
Teniola Apata

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer Teniola Apata said a severe bout of COVID-19 left her struggling to breathe and pushed her to take her health more seriously.
  • Teni told Queen's Mic that her mother moved into her house, prepared healthy meals and guided her food choices to help start her weight loss journey.
  • Teni said she began feeling better and moving better during performances as she lost weight, although she sometimes slipped before getting back on track.

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata has opened up on her weight loss journey, revealing how a serious battle with COVID-19 pushed her to pay more attention to her health.

Naija News reports that the singer shared her experience during an interview with Queen’s Mic

According to Teni, she had a particularly difficult experience with COVID-19 in one of the years she contracted the virus, as she struggled to breathe and became seriously ill.

She explained that her mother became concerned about her health and eventually moved into her house to support her recovery and help her make better lifestyle choices.

She said: “There was a year I had COVID. It was so bad. I couldn’t breathe. Yeah, it was really bad. My mum was just like, ‘I’m sorry for you.’ You know, you don’t lose weight. And then my mum moved into my house. She started helping me with my diet and preparing healthy meals.

“She was just there to tell me not to eat certain things. She became that voice of reasoning and helped me kick-start my journey. When you start losing weight, you begin to see the progress and feel good about yourself. You tell yourself, ‘Okay, let’s keep going.’

“Sometimes you fall off a little bit, but then you get back on track again and keep going. I started to feel better. I started to move better during my performances. People would see me and ask me about it.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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