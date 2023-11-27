I Learnt How To Speak Yoruba From YouTube – Teni

Popular singer, Teniola Apata, simply known as Teni, has disclosed that she learnt how to speak Yoruba Language from YouTube.

The singer explained that despite her parents being Yoruba she learnt how to speak her language by watching Yoruba movies on YouTube while in America.

The 31-year-old made the revelation during a recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

She said, “Do you know how I learnt to speak Yoruba? It was when I went to America. I learnt it from YouTube. I was watching Yoruba films like mad.”

Teni also disclosed during the interview that she started drinking alcohol in 2021.

She said before then she didn’t drink alcohol nor smoke.

The singer added that her decision to start drinking alcohol was just “for fun”.

Teni Opens Up On Ordeal With Life-threatening Infection

Meanwhile, Teni has opened up on being diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection in July while recording her second album.

Naija News reports that Teni made this known in an Instagram post, narrating her experience with a throat infection and temporary voice loss.

The ‘Uyo Me Yo” crooner explained that her doctor advised her to undergo surgery to avoid losing her voice permanently.

The singer also revealed she was admitted to a medical facility in September 2023 after repeated cases of exhaustion.

While expressing appreciation to God for recovery, Teni said she was able to recover her voice after seeking medical assistance, despite not undergoing surgery as earlier suggested by a doctor.

She said, “While recording my second album ‘Tears of the Sun’ in July 2023, I was diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection.

“After different bouts of temporary voice loss, my doctors advised me to undergo a major operation or risk permanent voice loss. I was hospitalised in September 2023 after repeated cases of exhaustion. I had lots of injectables in five days.

“October 2023, I mildly recovered my singing voice after seeking medical assistance despite not undergoing surgery. November 2023: I am fully back on stage. My new single ‘Malaika’ is my song of praise and thanksgiving to God for his mercy and grace.”