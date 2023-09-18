‘What I Want To Be Written On My Grave’ – Teni

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, professionally known as Teni, has revealed what she wants to be written on her grave.

Teni in an interview on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan said she wants, “She lived life on her own terms,” to be written on her grave.

The singer further stated, “My father died when I was two years old. If you die today, life goes on. You don’t get to express yourself.

“Expressing yourself is very important. The people that judge you, they will die too. So, they would die with their own stories. You die with your own story. I’m living my life because this is my terms to let the world know who I am.

“It’s my terms to sing when I’m feeling down when I’m feeling up. It’s my terms to express myself. I’m not going to be here forever. None of us are leaving this world alive.

“On my grave, I want them to write, ‘She lived life on her own terms.’ Yes, I want to die happy. I’m going to die empty.

“A lot of people are carrying so much greatness in them but are too afraid to express themselves. Trust me, the graveyard is full of so many dreams and talents. Things that could have changed the world.”