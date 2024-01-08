Former Uber Driver Drags Singer Teni For Gifting Money To Woman Who Wakes Up At Dawn To Cook For Husband

A US-based Nigerian man has called out singer Teni for giving money to the woman who wakes up at 4.50 am to cook for her husband while failing to tip him when he gave her a ride.

The former Uber driver had seen a post on X where Teni asked the woman to check her account as she had sent some money to her.

The man with the handle @bkareem052 tweeted that Teni sent money to the woman while she never gave him a tip when he drove her a few times in Los Angeles and even streamed her songs during the trips.

He claimed that Teni gave the married woman money to just feed her ego and not because she really cares about the woman.

However, netizens berated the man and tagged him entitled for demanding for a tip after Teni had paid him for his services.

Replying, he explained that what he expected from Teni was gratitude and not that he felt entitled to her money.

Reacting to the man’s complaint, Teni took to her X account account to state that he needs toothpaste and a deodorant.

See posts below,