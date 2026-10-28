I Did Not Last Up To One Week – Teni Reveals Why She Was Sacked From Two Jobs

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata revealed how she lost two nanny jobs within few days because of her shyness and inability to cook the meals she claimed she could prepare.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the experience during an interview with Queen’s Mic.

Teni explained that she worked as a nanny on two occasions but did not last up to one week in either job.

She said her shyness contributed to her struggles at work.

According to the singer, her second nanny job was with a doctor whose husband was Nigerian.

During the application process, she listed cooking as one of her skills, claiming she could prepare different meals, including jollof rice and fries.

She said: “So I went to apply for this nanny job. I was once a nanny. For three days. After three days, you are fired. I did two nanny jobs. I did not last up to one week. Shy.

“The second nanny person was a doctor. Her husband was Nigerian. And in the application, when they asked me what I can do, I said I can cook jollof, fries, cook this. I didn’t know they would tell me to cook. Ah ah, you lied on your CV. Where did Trina ask me to cook jollof fries? Let me just say, I cooked rubbish. That was the end of your job. She just said don’t bother coming.

“So I went to God angry. I was like, my parents never asked me to get a job because I was in school, right? But I just wanted to get a job so that, you know, extra funds. And I’m over here getting fired. What’s happening? My spirit told me.”