It Looks Like It Has Been Scripted By Someone – Zlatan Opens Up On Marriage To Davita 

Nigerian singer and rapper, Omoniyi Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan, has opened up about how he met his wife, Davita Lamai.

Naija News reports that the Zanku Records founder and Davita held their traditional wedding ceremony in Oniru, Lagos State, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The ceremony attracted several celebrities and entertainment personalities, including Davido, Kwam 1, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Teni, Soso Soberekon, Abu Abel, Seyi Vodi, Small Doctor, Bella Shmurda and 9ice.

Zlatan, 31, and Davita are already parents to two sons, Shiloh and Benaiah.

In an interview on his YouTube channel, the singer said he met Davita during his first trip to London while trying to build his music career.

He said he was unfamiliar with the city and didn’t know much about how its banking system worked when he arrived.

He eventually connected with someone who was interested in discussing music and working with Davita.

Zlatan said he approached Davita, asked for her phone number, and said he wanted to see her again.

However, she explained that she needed to consult the person she had arrived with before deciding.

He said: “On my first trip to London, I really didn’t know anyone and didn’t know how the banking system over there worked. I linked up with someone else who wanted to talk about music and work with Davita. And then, after I was like, ‘Hello, can I take your number?’ I was like, ‘Can you come back and let’s see, you know?’

“She was like, ‘Oh, she needs to ask the person that she came with.’ So, I was like, for this person to say she needs to… So, we started; it was more like God… I was like, ‘This is another person.’ She had a small car then, which she was helping me with.

“There’s always been something there. She’s always helped me with her car; she’s my support system. Change money for me. It was like a month. When I was young, I focused more on what I was going to eat than on chasing after any girl.

“So, there was no experience with too many girls. It’s not like a big difference. So, it was like I was growing. It was, like, a part in my life where I’ve just been filling up with the journey of my life. Like, every step, I’ve realised that it looks like it has been scripted by someone.

“So, at the time I met her, it was like God… Every time something happens in my life, God fixes it. Like, when I went to school, I won a car when I was 19, when I wasn’t supposed to, and I wasn’t supposed to do music. I ended up doing music. And out of everybody, it worked out for me.”