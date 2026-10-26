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Family Announces Burial Arrangements For Late Nollywood Actor Steve Echendu

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Steve Echendu
Steve Echendu

Key Takeaways

  • Steve Echendu’s family has announced that the late Nollywood actor and filmmaker will be buried in his Imo State hometown on November 28, 2026.
  • His son, Kamsiyochkwu Echendu, released the funeral arrangements, which place the burial and lying-in-state at Umuokwara Umuohiri in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.
  • The funeral programme schedules a wake for November 27 and a thanksgiving and outing service for November 29 to conclude the activities.

The family of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker Steve Echendu has announced that he will be buried on November 28, 2026, in his hometown in Imo State.

Naija News reports that the burial arrangements were made public by his son, Kamsiyochkwu Echendu.

According to the funeral programme, activities will begin on November 27 with a wake to allow loved ones and colleagues to pay their last respects to the deceased.

The main burial ceremony, including a lying-in-state, will take place on November 28 at Umuokwara Umuohiri, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The family will conclude the funeral activities on November 29 with a thanksgiving and outing service.

Echendu died last week Friday after battling an undisclosed illness.

Some of the movies Stephen Echendu was best known for include Fury (2019), Infant at Heart (2024), and Knockout Blessing (2018).

In other news, fresh insight into the circumstances surrounding the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, which was announced by his family in the early hours of Friday has emerged online.

Naija News learnt that a family source who spoke with Channels Television confirmed the hospital and the approximate time Duru passed away.

According to the source, Duru, 57, reportedly died at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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