Chris Brown Gets Suspended Jail Sentence Over Nightclub Attack

American singer Chris Brown has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence over an attack on a music producer at a London nightclub in 2023.

According to BBC, the 37-year-old R&B star was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, October 26, after pleading guilty to affray over the incident at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London.

Naija News reports that Brown was accused of hitting music producer Abraham Diaw, also known as Abe, on the head with a glass tequila bottle during the attack in the early hours of February 19, 2023.

The court sentenced Brown to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

This means he will not serve the sentence unless he commits another offence during the suspension period.

His vocal coach, rapper Omololu Akinlolu, who also took part in the attack, received a four-month prison sentence, also suspended for 12 months. Both men were ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.

During the hearing, Judge Tony Baumgartner described the attack as dangerous, particularly because Brown used a glass bottle to strike the victim on the head.

The court watched three CCTV recordings showing what happened inside the nightclub.

The footage showed Brown hitting Diaw four times with the bottle, with two blows landing on his head and another hitting his shoulder.

The judge said the attack was not planned but amounted to serious violence, especially as it happened in a crowded nightclub where other people could also have been hurt.