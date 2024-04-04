‘It’s A Blessing’ – Davido Expresses Joy In Being Father Of Twins

Advertisement

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has relished being a father of twins.

Davido expressed that it’s the “best feeling ever,” noting that the twins do not cry and are growing fast.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the DMW boss revealed that despite initial concerns from others about the challenges of raising twins with his wife, the experience has been quite the opposite.

“I remember when they came, everybody was calling like, ‘They have twins, blah, blah, blah. It’s gonna be hard.’ But my twins are blessed. They don’t even cry.

“They’re just calm, and they’re just growing so fast. It’s just a blessing. Thank God for everything, really,” Davido said.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner further discussed his forthcoming album, confirming that it would be released later this year.

Furthermore, Davido hinted at another collaboration with Chris Brown, revealing that the song would feature on the American star’s album set to be released in two weeks.

He hinted at the possibility of a joint project with Brown, revealing that they have over 20 unreleased songs together.

Meanwhile, Davido said the current generation of Nigerian singers are making waves globally because of the sacrifices of Afrobeats legends such as 2Baba, D’banj, and P-Square.

Naija News reports that the ‘OBO’ crooner made this known in the latest episode of The Bridge Show.

